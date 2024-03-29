Teenager arrested after targeting homeless people in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One suspect is in custody, another on the loose after attacks targeting homeless encampments.

According to Grants Pass Police, around 11:20 Wednesday night officers responded to Tussing Park where a 50-year-old woman was hit in the face with a large tree branch.

The woman told officers two men walk through the park yelling and hitting tents. When she looked down of her tent she was hit by the branch.

Police then receive reports of men matching the description attempting to assault people at Morrison Centennial Park on Rogue River Highway.

Police arrested 18-year-old Petersen Pearce Amotai of Grants Pass for assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

His accomplice is believed to be a juvenile who has not been arrested yet.

