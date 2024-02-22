Rogue Retreat receives $175,000 grant for “Haven” project

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Retreat just received a $175,000 grant from AllCare Health for their Haven House project.

It’s a group recovery house for those transitioning from substance abuse recovery and homelessness to healthy, stable lives.

Rogue Retreat has other Haven Houses but are excited to continue expanding the model in Jackson County.

In these Haven Houses, people are supported by Rogue Retreat services like counseling, access to medically assisted recovery and more.

Rogue Retreat’s Sam Engel says these services are important in helping people who are struggling.

“When they come into a program that has accountability, some shared responsibility and also the case management to help them take the next steps that they see as important in their lives, that percentage of success goes up dramatically.”

AllCare Health says this grant is part of a $2.7 million pledge to improve the health of Southern Oregon communities.

AllCare’s Jennifer Gustafson they say that Rogue Retreat’s approach to helping those in need is a holistic one.

“Unless you have a program that can really meet them where they’re at and help them be successful, it’s not going to work and Rogue Retreat has really embraced that, they have peer support specialists, they have staff who have lived experience.”

Rogue Retreat says they are confident the haven house will continue to help people turn a corner.

They say it’s proven to be successful since 1998.

