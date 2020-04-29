Jackson County parks begin phased reopening this weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Some parks in Jackson County will slowly be reopened starting Friday.
The Jackson County Parks Programs said it will begin a phased reopening beginning on May 1, in accordance with Governor Kate Brown’s order regarding physical distancing.
The first parks to open in Jackson County include the following: Dodge Bridge boat ramp, Takelma boat ramp, Upper Rogue Regional boat ramp, Rogue Elk boat ramp, Willow Lake boat ramp, Agate Lake boat ramp, Hoover Ponds, and the south end of Emigrant Lake including the cemetery area and “the quarry.”
Restrooms at the aforementioned areas will be reopened and hand sanitizer and soap will be available. The restrooms will be sanitized on a routine basis, according to Jackson County Parks. If the public doesn’t respect the use of the facilities, they may be closed. In addition, people are being asked to stay six feet apart at all times.
The county said larger day-use facilities will have a tentative opening date of May 15. However, gathering places like playgrounds and picnic shelters will remain closed until a later, unknown date.
All camping facilities will remain closed, as per Governor Brown’s order.