Select Jackson Co. libraries reopening for limited service

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Calling all book lovers! Select Jackson County libraries are reopening for limited service.

Patrons with holds on their accounts were sent an email about the reopening Tuesday.

Starting Friday, the library system said people can pick up held items from the front doors. Hours for pickup vary by location. For the full list, visit https://jcls.org/hours_locations.

