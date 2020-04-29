Fire season starts May 1 in southwest Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Fire season is about to get one of its earliest starts ever in southwest Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry announced it will start on Friday, May 1.
ODF said regulated use restrictions will be put in place for the whole district. This means all backyard debris burning will be prohibited and no burn permits will be handed out.
ODF’s Southwest Oregon District reminds the public that we are in a drought and even with some rain on the way and the fire danger currently “low,” we should be careful this fire season.
According to ODF’s predictions, the extended forecast for this fire season included below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures.