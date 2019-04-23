Home
Jackson County pledging millions to fight homelessness

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County is pledging millions of dollars to homelessness issues.

The Jackson County Budget Committee recently voted to allocate just over 3 million dollars to support homeless-related services.

The committee says the money will go toward providing essential services like over 75,000 overnight stays for people on the streets through agencies and non-profits.

“We have to operate within the budget resources we have,” said Jackson County Commissioner, Bob Strosser. “I don’t think anyone has come up with a magic answer, but if there is to be an answer… it’s going to be regional and it’s going to be all of us.”

He says although the money is being used to support people who are homeless, it really helps with much more. For instance, with addiction recovery and mental illness that often goes hand-in-hand with homelessness.

