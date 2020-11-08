Jackson County Public Health announces 78 new COVID-19 cases

MEDFORD, Ore. — On Saturday, Jackson County Public Health announced 78 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total coronavirus cases in the county to 2,274.
Jackson County Public Health said it removed a previously reported case, as it was identified as a duplicate. Another previously reported case was transferred to another jurisdiction based on residency. That case was removed from Jackson County’s total number of cases.
Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown announced new measures pausing social activities to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 in counties where community transmission is rising. It will take place in counties with a case rate of 200 per 100,000 population over a two-week period or 60 cases over a two-week period for counties with less than 30,000 people.
Jackson County has a two-week rate of 224.6 cases per 100,000 populations. The pause will be in effect for two weeks, starting Nov. 11 through Nov. 25 for Jackson County.
The two-week pause measures include urging businesses to mandate work for home to the greatest extent possible, pausing long-term care facility visits that take place indoors, reducing maximum restaurant capacity to 50 people, reducing the maximum capacity of other indoor activities to 50 people, and limiting social gatherings to your household with no more than 6 people.
