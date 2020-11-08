Students come from Klamath Falls to help clean up Bear Creek Greenway

“Many people in Klamath Falls have family in Medford and we all know what the damage was, so we wanted to come over and do our part to help out,” said senior Daniel McVay, president of the DECA chapter at Klamath Union High School.
The high school students drove to Talent early Saturday to help restore the eco-system of the Bear Creek Greenway.
“What we’re doing is we’re spreading hay to prevent erosion and to prevent backwash into the creek, we’re also spreading seeds to help re-populate this land,” said McVay.
He says it took 2 weeks to set-up the cleaning event and recruit other students to help out, but it was a definite success.
Nearly 60 students made the trip over in a Klamath County School District bus arranged by McVay.
“We’ve got a lot of DECA students, honors society, ASB…we kinda reached out to the whole school and asked for students who were available today to come out,” McVay said.
The students arrived at the Greenway around 7 a.m. and cleaned up what they could until 3 in the afternoon.
The Jackson County Parks and Rec program manager says this is the third weekend volunteers have been able to come out and help restore the greenway.
“The past two weekends we had over 440 hours of volunteer service and this weekend we’ll be over 600 hours. It’s great to see these kids come over from Klamath Falls and give back to their greater community in southern Oregon,” said Jackson County Parks and Rec program manager, Steve Lambert.
The students received 50 free pizzas for lunch from Little Caesar’s.
The hay and supplies for restoring the Greenway were provided by Jackson County.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.