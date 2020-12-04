Jackson County reports over 170 new COVID-19 cases

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over the past 24 hours, Jackson County reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.
On the morning of Friday, December 4, Jackson County Public Health reported the following new deaths:
Jackson County’s 39th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female who tested positive on November 9 and died on December 3 at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, OR. The patient had underlying conditions.
Jackson County’s 40th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female who tested positive on November 10 and died on December 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Jackson County’s 41st COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old male who tested positive on November 11 and died on December 2 at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, OR. The patient had underlying conditions.
Public health officials said there were 4,202 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County since the pandemic began. 681 of those were considered active.