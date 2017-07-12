Home
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on missing man

Jackson County, Ore.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen on July 8.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Darren Porritt hasn’t been seen since he was spotted walking on Highway 66 about 25 miles east of Ashland.

Porritt is 55, about 6’1″, 200 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a green or grey jacket, a grey t-shirt, blue shorts and tennis shoes.

If you know anything about Porritt’s disappearance or where he may be, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 541-776-7206 and cite case #17-14375.

