Home
Oregon State Police investigating early morning ATV crash

Oregon State Police investigating early morning ATV crash

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , ,

Shan Creek, Ore.- An early morning ATV crash sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday.

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the crash on Douglas Dr. near Riverbanks Rd. about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two riders laying unconscious on the ground. According to first responders, it appeared the two had been riding down the road when they lost control and crashed into some trees. Both victims were taken to Asante Three Rivers Hospital.

According to Rural Metro Fire, neither rider was wearing a helmet.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC5 News for updates.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics