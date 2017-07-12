Transient camp fire off of Bear Creek Greenway

Medford, Ore. — A grass fire near the Bear Creek Greenway caught the attention of passerby’s on Interstate 5 Tuesday night.
It happened just south of the Dairy Queen near the intersection of East Barnett and Alba Drive.
Medford Fire Rescue says the fire was most likely started at a transient camp.
“They were probably cooking. It’s an obvious location of a transient camp and there’s a fire pit and their suspicion is that’s where the fire started,” Captain Chris Howard said.
Officials say Medford Fire Rescue has dealt with other fires on the Bear Creek Greenway lately.
They say some start from cigarettes, some causes are unknown and others start from transient camps.
This fire burned about a tenth of an acre.