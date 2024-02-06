Jackson County Sheriff’s SAR assist in Mt. Ashland’s SkiMo Summit Race

ASHLAND, Ore.- Mt. Ashland’s SkiMo Summit Race took place February 3rd and Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue took the opportunity to get some training in.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Shawn Richards says this is SAR’s 2nd time assisting in the race. He says even though the people who are involved in the race are highly trained, SAR is always happy to help.

“We strategically place the different teams in different areas along the course where we’re able to do training while we wait to see if we’re needed for a rescue,” Sergeant Richards said.

This collaboration allows volunteers to practice special skills like avalanche safety, winter fire building and, of course, their own skiing skills.

