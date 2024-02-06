NORTH BEND, Ore.- The Coquille Tribe awards over $500k in grants for southwestern Oregon community projects.

The tribe held an awards reception at The Mill Casino-Hotel to fund five county projects in health, arts and culture, education, environmental, public safety and historic preservation. The Coquille Indian Tribe Community Funds were created to share the proceeds of The Mill Casino-Hotel in hopes of strengthening the community by improving opportunities and lives throughout the region. This year’s grant brings the total amount the fund has distributed since it began in 2001 to $8.7 million with over 1000 grant projects being impacted. The tribal fund accepts grant applications in the fall of each year. Find out more through the Tribe’s website.

