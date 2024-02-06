Snowpack across Klamath National Forest below historic average

Posted by Lauren Pretto February 5, 2024

YREKA, Cal.- The U.S. Forest Service is reporting that snowpack across Klamath National Forest is below historic averages.

The Klamath National Forest finished the snow surveys for February 1st, which are a part of the statewide California Cooperative Snow Survey program. According to the measurements taken, the snowpack is at 73% of the historic average snow height. Lower elevations, such as Dynamite Meadow at 5700 feet and Swampy John at 5500 feet are even as low as 48% of the long-term average. The U.S. Forest Service says the on-ground snow conditions are more reminiscent of March or April. It says historically, snowpack reaches its annual maximum between March and April.

 

