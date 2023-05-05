Search continues for missing mushroom hunter

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Search and Rescue is still looking for a missing mushroom hunter, east of Ashland.

Ashland man, John Early was last seen Sunday afternoon near mile marker 26, off highway 66.

He is described as a 6’2 foot, white man with red hair and blue eyes weighing about 200 pounds.

JCSO said it’s increased the search area and are thankful to the volunteers who are helping out.

“You know search and rescue is primarily made up of volunteers, you know people that get the training, they come out and they get qualified in search and rescue techniques and then you know they volunteer their time for the goodness of other”, said Aaron Lewis, JCSO.

JCSO also said recent weather made the search difficult.

They’re asking people to look out for John. He doesn’t have a vehicle and does not drive.

If you’ve seen him or may have given him a ride please contact JCSO.

