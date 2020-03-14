Jackson County traffic court offering postponements

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local judge has granted leeway for those required to appear in Jackson County Justice Court in light of the spread of COVID-19.
The 60-day postponement is for people who have traffic tickets and are required to face a judge in Jackson County.
To request a postponement, people can call 541-774-1286 and ask for their court date to be pushed back through May 13, 2020.
“Our primary concern is to protect vulnerable persons over age 60, with underlying health conditions, or with weakened immune systems,” said Judge Joe Charter. “We also ask that people who are feeling sick not come into the building, but call the court to reschedule or conclude their business on the phone. We will be open during normal operating hours, but want to avoid in person contact when possible.”