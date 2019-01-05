Jacksonville author charged with uncle’s murder denied bail

MEDFORD, Ore — Friday, a Jackson County judge denied bail for a Jacksonville woman charged with murdering her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore in July of 2016.
“This appeared to be an intentional act,” said Det. Tony Young, Medford Police Dept. “…and that she was angry during this time.”
Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, who goes by the pen name Tucker Reed, is a well-known author and journalist whose work has appeared in multiple national publications.
Reed was previously charged with two counts of manslaughter.
“[She] moved to the front door and fired was less than ten seconds,” said Det. Young.
Then, in September of this year, a grand jury added a murder charge after investigators found a recording on Reed’s cell phone.
It appears to show family members arguing about whether someone should sign a deed, but it ended when Reed pulled the trigger killing her uncle.
“I put the cell phone in the drawer,” said Kelly Moore, Reed’s mother.
Today, Reed’s mother testified.
“She gave it to me and told me to put it somewhere safe,” said Moore.
She says her brother made numerous threats to both her and her daughter before the shooting. The defense also argued there wasn’t enough evidence to show Reed intended to kill her uncle.
“Mr. Moore was barely in the door before he was shot,” said Judge Lisa Grief, Jackson Co. Circuit Court. “And he was shot in the chest at close range.”
The judge decided evidence presented at the hearing, including the cell phone video and Reed’s mother’s testimony, wasn’t enough to warrant the author’s release before trial.
“She was angry that he wasn’t dead,” said Judge Grief. “So for me, that really nailed down the evidence for me.”
The case has received national attention because of reed’s work professionally.
Reed’s murder trial is scheduled to begin this May.
