Car theft increase in Medford during 2018

MEDFORD, Ore. – Car thefts are up in the city of Medford. Medford police released a statement today saying there’s been a 21.4% increase since last year.
MPD says most thefts happen when keys are left inside the car, whether it’s left running or even if they’re in a hide-a-key.
They also say the type of car that gets stolen the most is older model Hondas, but other vehicles are being stolen too.
“A lot of these cases are crimes of opportunity it’s not like they want your car,” Lt. Mike Budreau said. “They want a car, a car that has the keys with it, so whatever fits that bill, they’ll take.”
If your car is stolen, then you are asked to inform the police. They say most times they’re able to recover it, but often find the vehicles damaged.
