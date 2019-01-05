Christmas tree pick up benefits cultural exchange

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you haven’t already taken down your Christmas tree, you’ve probably started thinking about it. One high school group is asking that you dispose of your Christmas tree through them.
The Medford Alba Sister City Association Ambassadors’ pick-up Christmas trees each year. It’s a fundraiser to support the group’s annual trip to Alba, Italy, Medford’s sister city.
There are two groups holding Christmas tree pickups in the Medford area, the other is the boy scouts. If you want to donate your tree to the Ambassador groups, you can designate your
“We left these slips on peoples doors,” Sister City Ambassador, Jenna Hollingsworth said. “You can use tape or rubber band it to the tree or you can stick it in the tree, in between the branches just so we can see it.”
If you want to dispose of your Christmas tree through the ambassadors, you can give them a call at (541) 499-7175 or visit their website at medfordalba.com
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.