Jacksonville Fire Department opens new fire hall

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Jacksonville Fire Department unveiled its new fire hall on November 19th.

Jacksonville Fire Department invited people from the community and other local fire departments to take a tour of its brand-new fire hall.

Fire Chief Wayne Painter says this new fire hall will act as the department’s new emergency operations center.

He says this new station is a much-needed upgrade, the old station only had one bathroom, a roof that leaked, and limited space for housing.

The new station is equipped to deal with power outages and has four bedrooms. He says he is thankful for all the support from local fire departments.

“It’s pretty touching because they came from, Williams, Applegate, Fire District 3, and Medford so it was pretty neat to have them here and say we’re behind you, it’s really touching,” Wayne Painter, Fire Chief with Jacksonville Fire Department.

Painter says this building was around 20 years in the making. He says funds for the building came from Urban Renewal and Seismic funding at no cost to the public.