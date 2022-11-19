The Central Point Grange hosts its 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Central Point Grange had its 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on November 19th.

The grange invited people to shop locally this holiday season with its event. Over 40 vendors were there selling all kinds of Christmas and non-Christmas items from clothing to handmade crafts and jewelry.

Organizers say it was a great way to support local businesses and expose them to the community.

“Seeing people, even if they don’t buy it just appreciate or say that’s really cute, I really like that, helps because that fuels the urge to want to create more. Like Getting to see the people looking at it instead of just numbers online,” said Amelia Johnston with Amelia’s Custom Crafts.

Organizers say the grange was selling food during the event to raise money to improve its building, so in the case of another fire in the area they will be able to host a shelter.