Jacksonville offers relief for police surcharge

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The City of Jacksonville is trying to make it easier for people who might not be able to afford the new police protection surcharge.
Councilors voted to put in a relief program to help residents with the $20 monthly surcharge.
Residents with an income of less than $25,000 per year wouldn’t have to pay anything and people who earn between $25,000 and $30,000 would only have to pay $10 a month.
“We do have a large percentage of seniors who are living here on their social security,” commented Mayor Paul Becker, “They’re good citizens and it would really be a serious handicap for those people to be paying more money in taxes — any kind of taxes.”
You can apply for the relief program at the Jacksonville Police Department, 225 S. 3rd Street.