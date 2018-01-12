Home
Jacksonville taverns sells winning lottery ticket, gets $10k bonus

Jacksonville taverns sells winning lottery ticket, gets $10k bonus

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. The J’Ville Tavern will collect $10,000 next week after a lottery player bought a winning ticket at the bar.

The tavern’s owner, Jane Lee, said she and her staff were shocked to hear Reggie Pearne won $1 million after buying $4 dollars-worth of tickets.

As a special kick back, the tavern itself will be awarded one percent of the winnings.

Lee said the 10 grand comes at a perfect time to help with some maintenance needs. “We always have stuff you know, that needs to be done. When you have a business you always have overhead… and tip the bartenders and then everybody that works here gets some.”

Lee said since the news has gotten around that the J’Ville Tavern sold a winning ticket, lottery sales have increased.

The tavern will be presented with a check from the Oregon Lottery next Wednesday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics