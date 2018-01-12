Jacksonville taverns sells winning lottery ticket, gets $10k bonus

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. The J’Ville Tavern will collect $10,000 next week after a lottery player bought a winning ticket at the bar.
The tavern’s owner, Jane Lee, said she and her staff were shocked to hear Reggie Pearne won $1 million after buying $4 dollars-worth of tickets.
As a special kick back, the tavern itself will be awarded one percent of the winnings.
Lee said the 10 grand comes at a perfect time to help with some maintenance needs. “We always have stuff you know, that needs to be done. When you have a business you always have overhead… and tip the bartenders and then everybody that works here gets some.”
Lee said since the news has gotten around that the J’Ville Tavern sold a winning ticket, lottery sales have increased.
The tavern will be presented with a check from the Oregon Lottery next Wednesday.