Jacksonville man wins $1 million Powerball prize

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Jacksonville man won a $1 million Powerball prize, his ticket just one digit shy of a $460 million jackpot.
Reggie Pearne bought the ticket at the J’Ville Tavern. “I bought the ticket for multiple drawings,” Pearne explained. “I would say it was a pretty lucky ticket. If I could have just matched both the Powerball number and the other numbers, well I would have been very lucky.”
The Oregon Lottery said when Pearne realized he had won $1 million at 1:09 in the morning, he checked the numbers at least nine times.
Pearne wasn’t the only one with a winning ticket in southern Oregon recently. Ronald Ceci of Grants Pass won $2 million playing a Powerball ticket. He too was just one digit short of a huge jackpot, but he selected the “Power Play” option, doubling his prize.
Jane Lee is the owner of the J’Ville Tavern. She was excited to learn they sold the winning ticket, as they’ll get a 1% selling bonus of $10,000.
According to Lee, she plans to spend the money on renovations at the tavern.
A $559 million winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire in the January 6 drawing.