Jacksonville’s ‘Las Palmas Cuisine’ catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —A Mexican restaurant went up in flames, in Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 8 am, for a structure fire at Las Palmas Mexican Cuisine.

Medford Fire and Jackson County Fire District 3, helped Jacksonville Fire put the fire out.

The Jacksonville Fire Department says, when crews got on the scene, they found it was an attic fire.

“The damage is fairly significant, unfortunately, the business will probably shut down for quite a while because they have to remodel and it was up in the attic space and a lot of heating and ventilation that got damaged,” said Jacksonville Fire Chief, Wayne Painter.

One worker was in the building during the fire but wasn’t hurt.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.