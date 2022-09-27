Grants Pass looking to add new navigation center in near future

Posted by Zack Larsen September 27, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass city council has agreed to develop a plan for a new navigation center.

Much like the one in Medford, the center would be used to help homeless people get out of their unhoused situation.

According to the council, a grant of $1 million from the Oregon Department of Administration would be used to buy the land.

The council voted to have the city start the search for a location.

The city’s mayor said, there’s many homeless people camping in the parks making the navigation center a desirable solution.

“It’s been something we’re trying to tackle but this injunction says we have to allow people to camp there because they don’t have anywhere else to go,” mayor Sara Bristol said. “And grants pass had not had any low-barrier shelter options.”

The council cited the idea of a navigation center as the most affordable way to help the unhoused population quickly.

It’s unclear if the center will be indoors or outdoors, but the council will decide once ideas for locations are presented.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content