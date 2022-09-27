Grants Pass looking to add new navigation center in near future

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass city council has agreed to develop a plan for a new navigation center.

Much like the one in Medford, the center would be used to help homeless people get out of their unhoused situation.

According to the council, a grant of $1 million from the Oregon Department of Administration would be used to buy the land.

The council voted to have the city start the search for a location.

The city’s mayor said, there’s many homeless people camping in the parks making the navigation center a desirable solution.

“It’s been something we’re trying to tackle but this injunction says we have to allow people to camp there because they don’t have anywhere else to go,” mayor Sara Bristol said. “And grants pass had not had any low-barrier shelter options.”

The council cited the idea of a navigation center as the most affordable way to help the unhoused population quickly.

It’s unclear if the center will be indoors or outdoors, but the council will decide once ideas for locations are presented.