JaCo and Talent planning commissions approve Colver Road Project

TALENT, Ore. – It’s a project that could impact the Phoenix and Talent community for years to come.

The Colver Road Project, as it’s called, was approved in a joint hearing between the Jackson County Planning Commission and Talent Planning Commission Thursday night.

The Phoenix-Talent School District said the project will benefit youth sports and after school activities in the community.

“It will have a gigantic impact and we know not just for our school district and our kids and our families but we also want to be good neighbors,” Phoenix-Talent school district superintendent Brent Berry said. “We try to do that everywhere we are.”

The property, located on 6100 Colver Road in Talent is around 50 acres in size.

The approval means it will now go to the Jackson County Commissioners and Talent City council for vote.

The plan is to add the existing land to the urban growth boundary, so the school district can develop it.

It hopes to partner with the Boys and Girls Club and Phoenix Talent Little League.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley executive director Greg Roe said during the hearing it would help expand their footprint in the community.

“What this will allows us to do is probably see is get our numbers up to 400 members,” he said. “Cool thing about this project is it allows us to built a second community center for the city of talent. So we’re looking at a site that would have two gyms, have a cafeteria, have an it lab.”

Currently the area is used by Phoenix High Schools baseball, softball and soccer teams.

In October, Barry said this would be an opportunity to create a facility the whole community can use.

“The community has supported the district really well we have some funding sources that wont cost our patrons any additional money that we can put towards this project to really be able to create a facility thats multi-use and great for the whole community,” he said.