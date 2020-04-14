Jail ballot measure faces concerns with virus economic effects

MEDFORD, Ore.– The May primary is in five weeks and a new jail in Jackson County is on the ballot. However, the coronavirus pandemic may affect the outcome.
Sheriff Nathan Sickler says the current situation is not ideal. With a faltering economy, he understands it’s a lot to ask residents to consider investing in an expensive new facility.
However, he asks voters to take into consideration that taxes won’t be assessed until November when hopefully this crisis will be over and the economy will be back to normal.
“Time will tell on how those pieces will come together,” said Sheriff Sickler. “You know the good thing is it’s on the ballot, people get to choose. It’s not ideal during this time but it is what it is and we’ll move forward.”
Oregon’s primary election is May 19. Ballots will be in the mail in a few weeks.
