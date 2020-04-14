Home
Beer company delivers brew to 93-year-old woman who held sign “I need more beer”

Beer company delivers brew to 93-year-old woman who held sign “I need more beer”

News Top Stories U.S. & World , , , , , ,

A woman who went viral for holding a sign asking for more beer has gotten her wish. (KDKA)

PITTSBURGH, PA. (KDKA) — A big wish came true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania.

On Monday, reps from Molson Coors Beer Company showed up at Olive Veronesi’s door dropping off ten cases of beer. That’s after she posted a sign at her house saying, “I want more beer.”

After the delivery, Mrs. Veronesi wrote a new sign that said, “I got more beer.”

She has been staying at home in Seminole because of the coronavirus and because of that, she said her beer stash was about to run dry.

“I was on my last 12 cans,” Veronesi said. “Anyway, I have a beer every night.”

Mrs. Veronesi was holding a can of Coors Light beer in her photo. The picture was viewed more than five million times on Facebook.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »