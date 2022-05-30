OSU inches closer to choosing new president

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University is likely within days of choosing its next president.

Last week, community members were invited to engage with the two presidential finalists: Jayathi Y. Murthy, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and Charles R. Martinez, Jr., dean of the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin.

On May 31, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet in order to discuss matters related to the employment of the university’s next president.

A final decision is expected by June 7, 2022.

For more details, visit https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/presidential-search