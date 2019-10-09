Janitor arrested for DUII at Grants Pass elementary school

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An elementary school janitor was arrested on school grounds for drunk driving.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4. The agency got a call that the alarm system at Riverside Elementary was going off. When they arrived, they found 54-year-old David Nord’s car running in the parking lot, and say Nord was drunk.
Officers believe Nord was drinking while at work and set the alarm off when he was trying to lock up the school.
NBC5 News reached out to the school district but has not heard back yet.