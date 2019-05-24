Jayme Closs’ kidnapper sentenced to life without parole

BARRON, Wisc. (WMTV) – The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs after murdering her parents will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
21-year-old Jake Patterson was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for two homicide counts, plus 40 years for kidnapping.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
At the sentencing, the judge called Patterson one of the most dangerous men to walk this planet.
He pleaded guilty last month for shooting and killing James and Denise Closs on October 15th at their home outside Barron, Wisconsin.
He then dragged 13-year-old Jayme into his car trunk and held her captive at his cabin for about three months.
Closs escaped while he was out one day and flagged down a neighbor who called police.
She is now living with family.
Some of Closs’ relatives gave statements at the hearing, and an attorney read a statement from Jayme, who wasn’t there.
It said in part, “Jake Patterson took a lot of things that i love away from me. It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and my dad.”