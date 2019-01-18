Memorial held for fallen California officer

DAVIS, Calif. (CNN) – Friends, family and law enforcement gathered to remember a California police officer killed in the line of duty.
A memorial service for Officer Natalie Corona took place Friday at the University of California at Davis.
Country star Billy Ray Cyrus was there and performed to honor Corona.
The Davis police officer was responding to a traffic accident earlier this month when she was gunned down.
The gunman was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Corona was a rookie officer in the Davis Police Department.
Family members described her as hard working, humble and driven.
Officer Natalie corona was just 22-years old.