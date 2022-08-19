JCSO arrest child pornography suspect in Central Point

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen August 18, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a suspect after investigators found he had more than 100,000 images and videos of child pornography.

JCSO said the suspect was using sophisticated computer software that let him search other people’s computers who were sharing their collection and download it directly from them.

Central Point Police started the investigation after it got a tip.

JCSO now identifying the suspect as 83-year-old Dennis Clark Thorson.

He’s been federally charged with two felony counts of possession and receipt of child pornography.

