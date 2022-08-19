COVID-19 protocols in schools to stay largely the same from last spring

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – As parents and kids get ready to head back to school in the coming weeks, COVID-19 protocols are expected to stay largely the same from last spring.

The Oregon Health Authority said schools no longer need to use contact tracing or have students and staff quarantine, after being in close contact.

OHA said any COVID-19 related guidance will be left to local school and health officials.

School districts tell us they’ve been working with Jackson County Health and Human Services to create their own COVID-19 guidelines.

In Southern Oregon, some school districts have even been working together on COVID-19 protocols.

“Our school districts are connected as well and we continue to talk with colleagues around the Rogue Valley and see how they are kind of managing some things,” Talent-Phoenix School District superintendent Brent Barry said. “I think you’ll see this year schools are typically look fairly similar.”

Barry said although protocols won’t be changing much from the spring it’s entirely different from a year ago.

Schools will not be requiring masks but if your child does test positive, schools will encourage them to quarantine for up to five days.

The OHA and schools are encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated, but it’s not required by any school in the Rogue Valley.