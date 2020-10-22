Home
JCSO investigating death in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in White City.

Police say it happened on the 8-thousand block of Gladstone Ave.

Multiple agencies responded including JCSO and Oregon State Police.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office says the Major Assault Death Investigation Unit or MADIU was activated.

Police say they have identified a person of interest and are interviewing them currently.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

We’re told an elementary and middle school in White City were locked down, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story.

