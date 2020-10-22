JCSO investigating death in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in White City.
Police say it happened on the 8-thousand block of Gladstone Ave.
Multiple agencies responded including JCSO and Oregon State Police.
A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office says the Major Assault Death Investigation Unit or MADIU was activated.
Police say they have identified a person of interest and are interviewing them currently.
There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.
We’re told an elementary and middle school in White City were locked down, but have since reopened.
This is a developing story.
Stay with NBC5 News for the latest updates.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.