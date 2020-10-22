Home
Officials: Mail your ballot in early, to ensure it’s counted

Officials: Mail your ballot in early, to ensure it’s counted

Local News Regional Top Stories

Jackson County, Ore — Elections officials are urging voters to get their ballots in the mail by next Tuesday, October 27th, or deliver them by hand to official ballot boxes.

Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says mail-in ballots need about 7 days for them to guarantee they will be counted.

Any ballots received after 8 pm Tuesday, November 3rd won’t count towards Oregon’s election.

Walker says, if you haven’t received a ballot by Friday, to contact your local elections office to have them send you one.

Wildfire victims who have been displaced are also encouraged to contact their elections office to ensure they can vote.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »