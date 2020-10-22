Officials: Mail your ballot in early, to ensure it’s counted

Jackson County, Ore — Elections officials are urging voters to get their ballots in the mail by next Tuesday, October 27th, or deliver them by hand to official ballot boxes.
Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says mail-in ballots need about 7 days for them to guarantee they will be counted.
Any ballots received after 8 pm Tuesday, November 3rd won’t count towards Oregon’s election.
Walker says, if you haven’t received a ballot by Friday, to contact your local elections office to have them send you one.
Wildfire victims who have been displaced are also encouraged to contact their elections office to ensure they can vote.
