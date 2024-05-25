Scenic Middle School students place memorial flags at Eagle Point cemetery

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – In preparation for Memorial Day, students from Scenic Middle School helped by placing flags at the Eagle Point National Cemetery on Friday afternoon.

There are nearly 27,000 graves and each one of them received a flag.

On Monday at 11 a.m., the cemetery will be hosting a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony, which is expected to last about one hour.

NBC5 News spoke with cemetery director Noel LaLanne to learn more about the impact the flag placing may have on the students.

“Just that they are able to stop and recognize when they’re placing a flag, that they look at the name on the grave site,” said LaLanne, “and they take a moment to recognize that the person they’re placing a flag for sacrificed their life for our freedoms that we have today.”

Members of the community are welcome to attend the ceremony this Memorial Day.

The service will be accompanied by speeches, the playing of taps, and multiple plane flyovers.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.