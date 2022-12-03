JCSO searching for homicide suspect after Ruch shooting

RUCH, Ore.– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect connected to a shooting in Ruch.

JCSO said the homicide happened at a marijuana processing facility on Monday.

Now, the sheriff’s office is looking for 38 year-old Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma.

JCSO describes Sotelo-Palma as 5-feet-11 inches tall and slender with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office believes he has connections to a Mexican drug cartel.

JCSO’s Aaron Lewis said, “at this time, we do not believe the suspect is a danger to the general public, although he is considered armed and dangerous, so if you see the suspect do not approach him. Instead, call 911 right away.”

Sotelo-Palma is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of menacing.

The sheriff’s office said they are searching a very broad area and they are working with law enforcement agencies from outside the state.

The victim of the homicide is 31 year-old Luis Ayala-Zavala of Jacksonville

JCSO said they will provide more information when it becomes available.