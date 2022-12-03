“I Resolve” lawsuit continues

GRANTS PASS, Ore, – There was a hearing on Wednesday for the “I Resolve” lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Grants Pass School District asked the judge for a summary judgment, or to make a ruling on the case.

In July of 2021, the founders of the movement, assistant principal Rachel Damiano and 7th-grade science teacher Katie Medart, were fired for using district equipment for a personal project.

The educators were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet.

They filed a federal lawsuit against the district, saying their first amendment rights were violated.

The Grants Pass School Board originally voted 4-3 in support of their termination.

A few months later, the board reversed the decision.

Even though they were reinstated, the lawsuit continues.

The district says… It does not comment on pending litigation.