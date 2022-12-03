“I Resolve” lawsuit continues

Posted by Ethan McReynolds December 2, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore, – There was a hearing on Wednesday for the “I Resolve” lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Grants Pass School District asked the judge for a summary judgment, or to make a ruling on the case.

In July of 2021, the founders of the movement, assistant principal Rachel Damiano and 7th-grade science teacher Katie Medart, were fired for using district equipment for a personal project.

The educators were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet.

They filed a federal lawsuit against the district, saying their first amendment rights were violated.

The Grants Pass School Board originally voted 4-3 in support of their termination.

A few months later, the board reversed the decision.

Even though they were reinstated, the lawsuit continues.

The district says… It does not comment on pending litigation.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content