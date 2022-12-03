Grants Pass still searching for warming shelter space

Posted by Derek Strom December 2, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The City of Medford announced tonight that its warming shelter will continue to run through Sunday.

The City of Grants Pass however, is still looking for a space to host a warming shelter.

City Councilor Vanessa Ogier said the search has been challenging so far.

She said the need for a shelter is growing, because of the colder weather.

Ogier said, “when you start to get into a warming shelter, that’s when you need people staffing the center 24 hours, overnight. I think that’s where some of the issues pop up.”

The city is looking for a business or landowner that can provide at least 2,500 feet of space.

She said the space also needs to be ADA accessible.

Derek Strom
