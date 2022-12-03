Grants Pass still searching for warming shelter space

The City of Grants Pass however, is still looking for a space to host a warming shelter.
City Councilor Vanessa Ogier said the search has been challenging so far.
She said the need for a shelter is growing, because of the colder weather.
Ogier said, “when you start to get into a warming shelter, that’s when you need people staffing the center 24 hours, overnight. I think that’s where some of the issues pop up.”
The city is looking for a business or landowner that can provide at least 2,500 feet of space.
She said the space also needs to be ADA accessible.