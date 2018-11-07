Jeff Sessions is out as U.S. attorney general

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jeff Sessions will no longer serve as the U.S. attorney general.
In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump said the following:
“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…
“…We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”
