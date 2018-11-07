President Trump claims victory for Republicans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is claiming victory in the midterm elections, despite losing the House of Representatives to Democratic control.
In an often contentious White House press conference Wednesday, Mr. Trump said his help pushed several candidates to victory.
“As an example of the 11 I campaigned with in last week, nine won,” the president said.
He also distanced himself from Republicans who lost.
“Mia Love gave me no love, but then she lost,” Trump said of the Utah Republican who failed in her House re-election bid Tuesday. “Too bad.”
He listed several other losing Republican lawmakers he said rejected his “embrace” including Peter Roskam in Illinois and Barbara Comstock in Virginia.
