GOP Gov. candidate Christine Drazan visits Rogue Valley

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Oregon Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Christine Drazan was in the Rogue Valley Thursday. She outlined what she’s calling, her roadmap for Oregon’s future.

Drazan’s round table discussion centered around public safety challenges across Oregon. Southern Oregon State Representatives Lily Morgan and Kim Wallan were there.

The main issue at hand was illegal cannabis grows, and water theft.

Part of Drazen’s plan if she’s elected governor is to work with local, state, and federal leaders to crack down on cartel activity in southern Oregon.

A representative from Josephine County code enforcement was there. He says the county only has one inspector to deal with illegal grows. He says last year over 700 inspections were done in the field.

“Permanent funding we definitely need more help with law enforcement water resources department needs more help everyone needs to collaborate we just need help down here,” said Thomas Petersen with county code enforcement.

State Representative Lily Morgan says these round table discussions are important.

She says the goal is to inspire locals to come up with solutions to better serve their communities.