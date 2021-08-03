John Vial moves to Medford Public Works after Jackson Co. Emergency Op., Parks and Roads roles

MEDFORD, Ore.- The city of Medford has a new Public Works Director, and it’s a familiar face.
John Vial has served as the director of Jackson County Roads and Parks for years.
Vial also served as the recent head of Jackson County’s “Emergency Operations Center,” where he was tasked with the vital role of coordinating the county’s response in the wake of the Almeda Fire last September.
He will start his new position with Medford Public Works at the end of this month.
