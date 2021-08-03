Home
John Vial moves to Medford Public Works after Jackson Co. Emergency Op., Parks and Roads roles

John Vial moves to Medford Public Works after Jackson Co. Emergency Op., Parks and Roads roles

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.- The city of Medford has a new Public Works Director, and it’s a familiar face.

John Vial has served as the director of Jackson County Roads and Parks for years.

Vial also served as the recent head of Jackson County’s “Emergency Operations Center,” where he was tasked with the vital role of coordinating the county’s response in the wake of the Almeda Fire last September. 

He will start his new position with Medford Public Works at the end of this month. 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »