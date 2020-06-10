Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial ahead of schedule

(NBC) – Johnson and Johnson is accelerating human testing of its vaccine candidate for COVID-19.
The company announced Wednesday that it will begin an early-stage human clinical trial of its experimental vaccine in the second half of July. The trials were initially forecasted to start in September.
The vaccine candidate will be tested in over a thousand healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years as well as adults aged 65 years and older.
The trials will take place in the U.S. and Belgium.
There is currently no approved vaccine for COVID-19.