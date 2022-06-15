Joint task force investigates Sams Valley child exploitation case

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – Police are investigating a reported child porn case originating from a Rogue Valley home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said numerous images of child exploitation were allegedly uploaded to the internet from a residence in the 5800 block of Beagle Road outside of White City.

On Wednesday morning, a search of the residence uncovered numerous digital devices which were seized in order to be forensically examined.

Detectives are reportedly interviewing possible witnesses and involved parties. No mention of any arrests were made Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.