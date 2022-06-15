Yurok Tribe’s ‘Mad River Brewing’ scores another sports partnership

KLAMATH, Calif. – Yurok Tribe-owned “Mad River Brewing Company” is making another noteworthy sports partnership.

The company announced it’s teaming up with the San Jose Barracuda.

That’s the top minor league team of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

The Barracuda will be the first team in the American Hockey League to serve a tribal beer.

This comes following Mad River Brewing Company’s successful MLB partnership with the San Francisco Giants that started this season.

Proceeds from sales go to several good causes, including restoring the Klamath River.