Josephine Co. Commissioners: State needs to pay for prosecutions

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – As of July 1, Josephine County will no longer aid in funding criminal prosecutions in the county.
The Josephine County Board of Commissioners said the District Attorney is paid by the state to prosecute state crimes.
However, the DA’s staff, including nine deputies, is currently funded by the county.
Commissioners said the county is at a “critical point” where they’re unable to fund core government functions, and they must prioritize its law enforcement services.
According to commissioners, the county is notifying government officials the state will be “solely responsible for funding prosecutions in the county.”
A significant reduction in timber payments in recent years is cited by commissioners as one reason they are taking action.
Commissioner Dan DeYoung said, “A lot of counties look at us and ask how we survive on so little revenue. The answer is that when we cannot afford to keep doing things the old way, we adapt and move forward.”
Commissioners add the decision is not meant to reflect negatively on the DA’s office.
Read the original press release HERE.
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.